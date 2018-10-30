This is a First Nation Australians targeted position



Unique and proven model of cultural empowerment and community engagement

Generous salary with tax effective packaging

Strong financial position with secured funding

Respectful, values driven, culturally sensitive environment

Increase the public profile of NASCA including across media networks

Build on corporate partnerships and develop opportunities for philanthropic funding

Increase capacity and structure around systems, policies and procedures

Manage relationships with sponsor, partner and government agency stakeholders

Provide consistent high level advice to the Board on operations, policy and planning

Support the efficient functioning and governance of the Board, including skills diversification

Strategic leadership and organisational or sector development

Maintaining a positive workplace culture of high productivity, engagement and inclusion

Advocacy and building brand and reputation

Building relationships and working in partnership with stakeholders & community groups

Sustaining and developing new corporate partnership networks

Negotiation and management of government and non-government funding

Ensuring organisational governance, risk management and financial sustainability

NASCA is an Indigenous governed and led national youth organisation that has facilitated education for thousands of First Nations young people since 1995.While having a history of community development through sport and recreation, NASCA now works across sectors, including the creative arts, education, health and well-being, delivering culturally connected evidence-based programs and learning support to improve educational outcomes and empower First Nations young people of all genders to fulfil their potential.You will continue the strong leadership and operational delivery of the outgoing CEO of 10 years, working with the board to influence strategy and develop initiatives for growth, innovation and improvement to ensure NASCA’s future, culture and continued achievement of organisation goals.In addition to day to day leadership, representation and overall management of the organisation, you will:You will identify as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and you’ll have developed your career and reputation as an inspirational leader within the not for profit, education, youth work or community sectors.With unwavering focus on social equality for First Nation Australiansyour executive management experience and proven capability to lead through ongoing reform, growth and increasing competition will be key to your success. You’ll be able to demonstrate your experience in:Please note there is no formal closing date for this role, if you are interested we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.